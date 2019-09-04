UrduPoint.com
At Least 21 Killed In Massive Blast At Indian Firecracker Factory - Reports

A massive blast at a firecracker factory in the Indian state of Punjab has killed at least 21 people and injured more than 30, while many others are still trapped under the debris, Indian media reported on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) A massive blast at a firecracker factory in the Indian state of Punjab has killed at least 21 people and injured more than 30, while many others are still trapped under the debris, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred at the firecracker factory, located in the residential district of the Batala city, at around 4 p.m.

local time (10:30 GMT). Witnesses said the blast was so strong that it had left the factory completely ruined and caused damage to other buildings nearby, the Times of India reported.

The newspaper added that over a dozen fire tenders were sent to the scene to tackle the flame.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has confirmed on Twitter that search and rescue operations are underway.

