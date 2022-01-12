UrduPoint.com

At Least 21 People Dead In Floods In South Africa - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 01:00 AM

At Least 21 People Dead in Floods in South Africa - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) At least 21 people have died in deadly flooding in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa, the broadcaster eNCA reported on Tuesday, citing police.

This brings the number up from the earlier reported 15 dead, including one police officer.

Heavy rainfalls in South Africa began on Saturday, resulting in the flooding of large swathes of the country's Eastern Cape province, including in the city of Mthatha and areas around East London.

The outlet reported weather forecasts of continued rain this week, and local authorities called on citizens to leave at risk areas.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Police Died East London South Africa From

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

18 minutes ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

18 minutes ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

18 minutes ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

22 minutes ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

22 minutes ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.