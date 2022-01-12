At Least 21 People Dead in Floods in South Africa - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) At least 21 people have died in deadly flooding in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa, the broadcaster eNCA reported on Tuesday, citing police.

This brings the number up from the earlier reported 15 dead, including one police officer.

Heavy rainfalls in South Africa began on Saturday, resulting in the flooding of large swathes of the country's Eastern Cape province, including in the city of Mthatha and areas around East London.

The outlet reported weather forecasts of continued rain this week, and local authorities called on citizens to leave at risk areas.