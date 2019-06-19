At Least 21 People Injured Due To Earthquake In Northwest Japan - Reports
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) At least 21 were injured as a result of an earthquake in northwestern Japan, the NHK broadcaster reported Wednesday.
Earlier reports suggested that up to 15 people were wounded.
The 6.
7 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan on Tuesday left people injured in the city of Yamagata, as well as in the prefectures of Niigata, Miyagi, and Ishikawa.
A tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake, but it was later lifted by the Japan Meteorological Agency.