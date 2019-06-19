UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 21 People Injured Due To Earthquake In Northwest Japan - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:30 AM

At Least 21 People Injured Due to Earthquake in Northwest Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) At least 21 were injured as a result of an earthquake in northwestern Japan, the NHK broadcaster reported Wednesday.

Earlier reports suggested that up to 15 people were wounded.

The 6.

7 magnitude earthquake that hit Japan on Tuesday left people injured in the city of Yamagata, as well as in the prefectures of Niigata, Miyagi, and Ishikawa.

A tsunami warning was issued following the earthquake, but it was later lifted by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Related Topics

Injured Tsunami Earthquake Yamagata Niigata Japan

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador receives national Jiu-Jitsu team

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

8 hours ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

8 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

7 hours ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.