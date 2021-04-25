UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 21 People Killed In Fire In Hospital For COVID-19 Patients In Baghdad - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:50 AM

At Least 21 People Killed in Fire in Hospital for COVID-19 Patients in Baghdad - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A fire broke out at a hospital for treating coronavirus patients in Baghdad, leaving 21 people dead and 40 more injured, news portal Baghdad Al Youm reported, citing sources.

The blaze was reportedly caused the explosion of an oxygen cylinder.

The news portal added that the number of casualties could increase.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Baghdad Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy working on new legislation to ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Egyptian president review conso ..

3 hours ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

3 hours ago

Protests in London against remaining UK Covid rule ..

3 hours ago

Environmentally unfriendly as Formula E race runs ..

3 hours ago

Govt provides anti-corona vaccine to million of pe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.