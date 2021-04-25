At Least 21 People Killed In Fire In Hospital For COVID-19 Patients In Baghdad - Reports
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:50 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) A fire broke out at a hospital for treating coronavirus patients in Baghdad, leaving 21 people dead and 40 more injured, news portal Baghdad Al Youm reported, citing sources.
The blaze was reportedly caused the explosion of an oxygen cylinder.
The news portal added that the number of casualties could increase.