At Least 21 Undocumented Migrants Rejected in Greece Rescued Off Coast of Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Turkey has rescued an estimated 21 undocumented migrants rejected by the Greek authorities in waters off the coast of Dikili district in Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir on Thursday, Anadolu news agency reported, citing sources.

According to the Turkey's state-owned agency, the migrants were found traveling in a rubber boat following their rejection by the Greek police in the Aegean Sea.

They were brought ashore and later sent to the provincial migration directorate.

Turkey has been a major route for irregular migrants aspiring to move into Europe, especially since the Syrian civil war began in 2011.

More than 265,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018.

Ankara has repeatedly accused Athens of mistreating migrants. In response, Greece urges Ankara to respect the March 2016 EU-Turkey deal and accept migrants from Greece. Under this agreement, Turkey commits itself to take back all undocumented migrants who arrive in Greece through its territory in exchange for the accommodation of Syrian refugees in Europe on a one-for-one basis and financial aid from Brussels.