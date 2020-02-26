UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 22 'criminals' Killed In Clash With Burundi Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:39 PM

At least 22 'criminals' killed in clash with Burundi police

At least 22 "armed criminals" and two police officers were killed in clashes between Burundi security forces and an unnamed armed group at the weekend, police said late Tuesday

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 22 "armed criminals" and two police officers were killed in clashes between Burundi security forces and an unnamed armed group at the weekend, police said late Tuesday.

Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye said an armed group appeared in the hills of western Bujumbura-Rural province last week and engaged in several clashes with police.

On Sunday police "dismantled" the group "with a toll of 22 armed criminals... and two policemen killed, and six criminals arrested." On Monday a local official said 13 people had been killed.

Burundi's main opposition party, the National Freedom Council (CNL), said it saw a link with the May 20 presidential elections.

The appearance of the armed group sparked a wave of arrests of 23 of its local leaders last week, the CNL said.

"We denounce this harassment orchestrated by the government ahead of the May 2020 elections," party spokesman Therence Manirambona said on Saturday.

The fighting broke out 30 kilometres (18 miles) east of Bujumbura, the country's economic capital, in a rural area with few roads, communications or electricity.

CNL leader Agathon Rwasa is considered the main challenger to the ruling CNDD-FDD's Evariste Ndayishimiye in the May election.

President Pierre Nkurunziza, in power since 2005, shocked the country by announcing he would not seek re-election after a constitutional change allowed him to do so.

His controversial election to a third term in 2015 plunged the country into crisis.

The violent aftermath of the last presidential election in 2015 made Burundi a focus of an investigation by the International Criminal Court for alleged murder, rape, torture and disappearances.

Civil unrest killed 1,200 people and drove 400,000 from their homes.

Related Topics

Election Murder Police Electricity Bujumbura Pierre Burundi May Criminals Sunday 2015 2020 From Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Al-Idrisi’s silver map of the world presented at ..

11 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan warns world community about Nazi-Ins ..

32 minutes ago

BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Au ..

36 minutes ago

Snake for sale: open trade of reptile signifies he ..

13 minutes ago

UAE school students to learn about food sustainabi ..

41 minutes ago

Protesters Rally in Support of Sputnik Estonia Out ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.