At least 22 die in bus accident in southeastern Brazil

Sao Paulo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) At least 22 people died early Saturday when a bus crashed into a truck and then caught fire in southeastern Brazil, officials said, adding that the death toll is likely to rise.

Around four in the morning, the bus traveling from Sao Paulo blew a tire near the town of Lajinha, in the state of Minas Gerais, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and hit a truck, the state's fire department said in a statement.

The bus went up in flames and at least 22 passengers died, the statement said.

Thirteen people survived and sought medical help.

Another vehicle rammed into the bus from behind, but its occupants survived.

"After hours of work, firefighters managed to extinguish the flames and have removed 22 charred bodies of victims who were trapped" inside, the fire department said in a statement.

In a video released Saturday morning, Lieutenant Alonso Vieira Junior with the Minas Gerais fire department said a crane would be needed to clear the wreckage, and that "there are still more victims to be removed."