At Least 22 Taliban Fighters Killed In Operation In Southern Afghanistan- Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:14 PM

At Least 22 Taliban Fighters Killed in Operation in Southern Afghanistan- Defense Ministry

At least twenty-two foreign Taliban fighters have been killed in a security operation carried out in the Helmand province, located in southern Afghanistan, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) At least twenty-two foreign Taliban fighters have been killed in a security operation carried out in the Helmand province, located in southern Afghanistan, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Twenty-two of the Taliban's foreign militants were killed in an operation conducted by the security forces in the Musa Qala district in Helmand province," the ministry said in a statement.

The defense ministry added that the security forces had also arrested 14 terrorists and destroyed a large ammunition depot during the operation.

Meanwhile, reports regarding civilian casualties that had occurred during the operation appeared in the local media.

"The air raid on a wedding ceremony in the Musa Qala district resulted in the death of 40 civilians, including women and children, nine others were injured," a member of the Helmand council, Abdul Majid Akhundzadeh, was quoted as saying by the 1TV channel.

A statement issued by the Helmand governor's media office says that people have been killed as a result of "suicide attacks and the explosions of the Taliban's ammunition depots."

