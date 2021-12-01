UrduPoint.com

At Least 226 Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Strain Confirmed In 20 Countries - Fauci

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:00 AM

At Least 226 Cases of Omicron COVID-19 Strain Confirmed in 20 Countries - Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) There are at least 226 confirmed cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in 20 countries, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.

"Confirmed cases as of yesterday was 205 in 18 countries, and just this morning, that's gone up to 226 in 20 countries, and I think you're going to expect to see those numbers change rapidly.

Importantly, it has not yet been detected in the United States," Fauci said during a press briefing.

Concern over the new Omicron variant has prompted countries around the world, including the US, to restrict travel from southern African nations where the strain first appeared.

The virus variant has a "very different" mutation profile from other variants of concern such as Delta, although it is difficult to determine whether it is more transmissible, Fauci noted.

Related Topics

World United States From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

21 minutes ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

6 minutes ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

6 minutes ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

6 minutes ago
 PML-N always tried to make institutions controvers ..

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

6 minutes ago
 Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phas ..

Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.