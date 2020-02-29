At Least 228 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Servicemen - Red Crescent

At least 228 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen on the West Bank on Friday, Red Crescent spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) At least 228 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli servicemen on the West Bank on Friday, Red Crescent spokeswoman Erab Fuqaha told Sputnik.

It was previously reported that 70 Palestinians had been injured in the vicinity of the city of Nablus.

"A total of 228 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops in the vicinity of Nablus," Fuqaha said.

"Some of the injured were wounded by rubber bullets, some inhaled tear gas. First aid was provided on the spot and in district hospitals," she said.