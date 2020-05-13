UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 23 Dead From Tainted Alcohol In Mexico

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 11:11 PM

At least 23 dead from tainted alcohol in Mexico

At least 23 people died after drinking adulterated alcohol at a funeral in Mexico's central Puebla state, local officials said

Puebla, Mexico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :At least 23 people died after drinking adulterated alcohol at a funeral in Mexico's central Puebla state, local officials said.

Puebla state official David Mendez said the tainted alcohol was consumed at a funeral which drew around 80 people in Chinconcuatla, around 200 kilometers (125 miles) northeast of Mexico City.

"We have counted 23 dead so far. We are monitoring the situation," Mendez told reporters.

The deaths occurred on Tuesday, after dozens of people were rushed to hospitals suffering headaches and vomiting.

"Don't drink alcohol...Identify adulterated drinks and find those responsible," the city's mayor Artemio Hernandez Garrido said in a Facebook message urging those with poisoning symptoms to seek immediate medical help.

Garrido vehemently denied a rumor that the deaths were due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The deaths are due to adulterated alcohol," he said.

In April, 21 people died in the western state of Jalisco after drinking adulterated alcohol.

Related Topics

Dead Facebook Died Puebla Mexico City David Mexico April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

29 minutes ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

44 minutes ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

59 minutes ago

Successful distance learning for 1.2 million stude ..

59 minutes ago

National Bonds donates AED700,000 to &#039;Communi ..

59 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of MoHAP visits COVID-19 field hos ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.