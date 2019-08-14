UrduPoint.com
At Least 23 Killed Over Week In Japan Due To Heatwaves - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 08:10 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) At least 23 people were killed and over 12,000 sought medical help due to heatwaves across Japan over the last week, the country's Fire Department said on Wednesday, local media reported.

The agency released data collected from August 5-11.

The largest number of victims was recorded in the Japanese capital of Tokyo where about 1,460 people were taken to hospitals.

In some areas of the country, the temperature was above 102 degrees Fahrenheit.

Experts warn that high temperatures in Japan can remain for at least two weeks.

