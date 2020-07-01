UrduPoint.com
At Least 23 People Arrested In Seattle For Failing To Leave Protest Zone - Police

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 11:34 PM

Law enforcement officers in Seattle have detained 23 people in the city's protest zone for failing to disperse, obstruction and assault, the Seattle Police Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Law enforcement officers in Seattle have detained 23 people in the city's protest zone for failing to disperse, obstruction and assault, the Seattle Police Department said on Wednesday.

"As of 7:45 AM [11:45 a.m.

GMT], officers have made 23 arrests in the #CHOP zone for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault," the police said in a tweet. "One of the arrestees, a 29-year-old man, was in possession of a large metal pipe and kitchen knife when he was taken into custody."

