At Least 23 People Killed, 26 Injured in Explosion in Northwestern Syria - Source

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Twenty-three people have been killed and 26 others injured in a fuel truck's explosion in the Syrian northwestern city of Afrin, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The source added that Afrin's local hospitals were calling on its residents to donate blood.