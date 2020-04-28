UrduPoint.com
At Least 23 People Killed, 26 Injured In Explosion In Northwestern Syria - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Twenty-three people have been killed and 26 others injured in a fuel truck's explosion in the Syrian northwestern city of Afrin, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Twenty-three people have been killed and 26 others injured in a fuel truck's explosion in the Syrian northwestern city of Afrin, a local source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Twenty-three people have been killed, 26 injured in the explosion of a fuel truck in the city of Afrin in Syria," the source said.

The source added that Afrin's local hospitals were calling on its residents to donate blood.

