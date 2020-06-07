UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 23 Police Officers Injured During Black Lives Matter Protests In London - Police

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 05:50 AM

At least 23 Police Officers Injured During Black Lives Matter Protests in London - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) At least 23 police officers were injured in past several days during ongoing protests against racism and police brutality in London sparked by George Floyd's murder in US' Minneapolis city in late May, Jo Edwards, a police superintendent, said. 

Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and calls by the authorities to refrain from gathering to avoid a sharp increase in infections.

"We understand peoples' passion to come and let their voice be heard, they protested largely without incident. Our officers have been professional and very restrained but there was a smaller group intent on violence towards police officers. Twenty-three officers have received injuries, doing their job, policing protest over the last few days, and that is totally unacceptable," Edwards said, as quoted by a statement published on the London Metropolitan Police's website.

According to Edwards, ten policemen were wounded and 14 people were detained during Saturday's marches alone.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day. Apart from the United States, mass protests have taken place in Greece, Italy the United Kingdom, Denmark, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other countries.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Protest Police Australia Canada France Job Germany London George Minneapolis Italy United Kingdom United States Greece Denmark May From New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Egyptian FM review regional de ..

5 hours ago

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

7 hours ago

Russia's Novak Says All OPEC+ Members Vowed to Ful ..

6 hours ago

OPEC Countries to Cut Oil Output by 6Mln Bpd in Ju ..

5 hours ago

Her Majesty the Queen honours two outstanding Paki ..

6 hours ago

PIA plane crash; investigations will be held in tr ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.