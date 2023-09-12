Open Menu

At Least 2,300 Dead In 'epic' Libya Floods, Thousands More Missing

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 09:23 PM

At least 2,300 dead in 'epic' Libya floods, thousands more missing

At least 2,300 people were killed in Libya and thousands more were reported missing after catastrophic flash floods broke river dams and tore though an eastern coastal city, devastating entire neighbourhoods

Benghazi, Libya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :At least 2,300 people were killed in Libya and thousands more were reported missing after catastrophic flash floods broke river dams and tore though an eastern coastal city, devastating entire neighbourhoods.

As global concern spread, multiple nations offered to urgently send aid and rescue teams to help the war-scarred country that has been overwhelmed by what one UN official labelled "a calamity of epic proportions".

Massive destruction shattered the Mediterranean coastal city of Derna, home to 100,000 people, where multi-storey buildings on the river banks collapsed and houses and cars vanished in the raging waters.

Libyan emergency services on the ground reported an initial death toll of more than 2,300 in Derna alone and said more than 5,000 people remained missing while about 7,000 were injured.

"The situation in Derna is shocking and very dramatic," said Osama Ali of the Tripoli-based Rescue and Emergency Service. "We need more support to save lives because there are people still under the rubble and every minute counts.

" The floods were caused by torrential rains from Storm Daniel, which made landfall in Libya on Sunday after earlier lashing Greece, Bulgaria and Turkey.

Derna, 250 kilometres (150 miles) west of Benghazi, is ringed by hills and bisected by what is normally a dry riverbed in summer, but which has turned into a raging torrent of mud-brown water that also swept away several major bridges.

The number of dead given by the Libyan service roughly matched the grim early estimates provided by the Red Cross and by local authorities in the eastern region, who have warned the death toll may yet rise further.

"The death toll is huge and might reach thousands," Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies earlier told reporters.

"We confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons so far," Ramadan said via video link from Tunisia, which borders Libya.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm United Nations Water Turkey Bulgaria Tunisia Libya Greece May Sunday From Ramadan Rains

Recent Stories

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power the ..

KP Govt decides crackdown on influential power theft mafia

3 minutes ago
 Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential he ..

Junejo expresses commitment to ensure essential health, clean water

3 minutes ago
 IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: ..

IPP fully dedicated to address concerns of public: Dr Firdous

3 minutes ago
 SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

SAU starts academic block in Tando Jam city

3 minutes ago
 First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail comp ..

First 5G-wired ocean liner's second sea trail completed in Shanghai

9 minutes ago
 Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Emba ..

Defence and Martyrs' Day observed in Pakistan Embassy, Beijing

9 minutes ago
Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, lit ..

Jamal Shah for further strengthening cultural, literary ties with Sri Lanka

9 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Li ..

The Supreme Court (SC) dismisses plea for Aamer Liaqat's postmortem

9 minutes ago
 CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders ..

CJ PHC visits Central Jail, issues release orders for 115 prisoners

13 minutes ago
 BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

BAJK remittances surge to Rs 4.6 bln

2 minutes ago
 SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as le ..

SC declares land acquisition for Dadocha Dam as legal

13 minutes ago
 Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical co ..

Induction of quality faculty in AJK-run medical colleges ordered

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World