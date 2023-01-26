At Least 24 Civil Servants File Complaints Against UK Deputy Prime Minister Raab - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) At least 24 civil servants of the United Kingdom have filed formal complaints against UK Deputy Prime Minister and State Secretary for Justice Dominic Raab for his improper behavior and bullying, The Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing insiders in the government.

In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab's request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action."

According to the report, the newspaper's sources believe the depth of the inquiry and severity of some of the claims means Raab will struggle to remain in office, and further doubt Sunak's judgment for appointing Raab to such a senior post.

The sources said that the total number of complainants is believed to be at least two dozen and could be more than 30.

According to sources, some of the victims felt physically sick before meetings, regularly in tears and, in more than one case, left feeling suicidal as a result of Raab's alleged behavior.

The Guardian reported in December that five more complaints of Raab's improper behavior and bullying had been submitted to the government, referring to his term as justice minister from September 2021-September 2022.

On November 15, Simon McDonald, a former Foreign Office senior civil servant, told reporters that Raab was so rude to his employees during his term as foreign minister that people were "scared to go into his office." On November 11, 15 employees of the Ministry of Justice were reportedly offered "respite or a route out" after Raab's reappointment, due to concerns over possible damage to their mental health. On November 23, Sunak appointed employment lawyer Adam Tolley to investigate the complaints, according to media reports.