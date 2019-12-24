UrduPoint.com
At Least 24 Died, 16 Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Southeastern Indonesia- Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:00 AM

At Least 24 Died, 16 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Ravine in Southeastern Indonesia- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) At least 24 people died with 16 others injured as a bus carrying 40 people plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra province, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Xinhua news agency, citing an official from the provincial disaster management agency, the incident took place on Monday evening in a remote near the town of Pagar Alam.

All victims have already been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The agency also reported that the death toll could rise as many passengers received severe injuries.

