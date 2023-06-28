At Least 24 People Detained in France During Protests After Police Kill Teenager - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) At least 24 people have been detained in the French department of Hauts-de-Seine near Paris during protests that erupted after a 17-year-old teenager was shot dead by a police officer, French media reported on Wednesday.

The teenager was fatally shot by a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on Tuesday morning after allegedly failing to comply with an order to stop his car. The incident sparked mass protests in the city.

As of 7 a.m. Paris time (05:00 GMT), 24 people have been detained in the department, the France Bleu radio reported, adding that the clashes between the protesters and the police had continued through the night.

Meanwhile, French broadcaster BMFTV reported that as many as 25 police officers had been injured during the protests in the department, with demonstrators destroying vehicles and using trash cans to set up barricades.

The protests have spread to a number of other places across the country and are currently also taking place in the city of Mantes in northern France, as well as in Marseille, Bordeaux, Roubaix and Colmar.

Following the fatal incident on Tuesday, the officer accused of shooting the teenager was taken into custody on homicide charges, the police said.