UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 24 People Killed As Bus Crashes In Western DR Congo - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 07:20 PM

At Least 24 People Killed as Bus Crashes in Western DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) At least 24 people were killed in a bus accident near the western city of Mbanza-Ngungu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local media reported on Sunday.

The bus flipped and caught fire while going down a mountain, the Actualite newspaper reported.

About 100 people were aboard the vehicle.

As many as 16 injured people were identified and taken to the city hospital, where they are being treated, according to the media. The exact number of people wounded was not reported.

The media said that the exact cause of the crash was still unknown, but eyewitnesses suggested that it could happen because of a malfunction of the brake system.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Vehicle Mbanza-Ngungu Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

21 minutes ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

51 minutes ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

1 hour ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

1 hour ago

Japan to mark first-ever participation in WETEX, D ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority attends MIPCOM in F ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.