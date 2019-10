At Least 24 People Killed as Bus Crashes in Western DR Congo - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) At least 24 people were killed in a bus accident near the western city of Mbanza-Ngungu of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), local media reported on Sunday.

The bus flipped and caught fire while going down a mountain, the Actualite newspaper reported.

About 100 people were aboard the vehicle.

As many as 16 injured people were identified and taken to the city hospital, where they are being treated, according to the media. The exact number of people wounded was not reported.

The media said that the exact cause of the crash was still unknown, but eyewitnesses suggested that it could happen because of a malfunction of the brake system.