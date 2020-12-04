MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) At least 245 migrants have been rescued off the coast of the Spanish Canary Islands autonomous community over the past 24 hours, the regional Emergency Service reported on Friday.

This week the Canary Islands has received a new inflow of migrants originating from the Maghreb, with almost 200 people rescued on Wednesday and early on Thursday.

"During the night, the Maritime Safety and Rescue Society transferred to the port of Arguineguin in Gran Canaria 187 people who were rescued in five boats. Another three migrants were found after arriving in a boat to the Teguise coast in Lanzarote," the emergency service said on Twitter.

On Thursday afternoon, the maritime rescue service also transferred to the port of Arguineguin another 55 migrants, who were rescued off the southern coast of Gran Canaria in two boats.

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry statistics, Spain has recently been experiencing the largest migrant inflows in the Canary Islands. From January to November 2020, 37,213 migrants arrived in the country by sea, including 19,566 people who came directly to the Islands, which is 881.7 percent more than in the previous year.