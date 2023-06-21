MEXICO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) At least 25 inmates of a women's penitentiary in Honduras have died in a fire, seven others have been stabbed to death and dozens injured during violent clashes between two warring prison gangs, local media reported on Tuesday.

At least 25 charred female bodies have been found in the bathrooms of the Women's Social Adaptation Center (CEFAS) in the Francisco Morazan Department in the central part of the country, Honduran newspaper El Heraldo reported. The inmates were reportedly killed by members of the opposing gang who locked their adversaries inside and then started the fire.

The Honduran authorities are yet to confirm the figures, according to the report. El Heraldo said, citing sources, that the death tall from the riot could hit 41.

Deputy Security Minister Semma Julissa Villanueva said on Twitter that the law enforcement agencies and firefighters had to interfere, and declared a state of emergency in the prison.

Five injured women were taken to a local hospital, the newspaper said.