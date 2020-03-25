UrduPoint.com
At Least 25 Dead In Kabul Temple Attack: Official

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

At least 25 dead in Kabul temple attack: official

At least 25 people were killed in Wednesday's attack on a Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul, an official said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 25 people were killed in Wednesday's attack on a Sikh-Hindu temple in Kabul, an official said.

"Unfortunately 25 civilians were killed and eight wounded in today's attack," interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a statement.

He added that one attacker had also been killed and 80 people rescued from the temple in the centre of the Afghan capital.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Your Thoughts and Comments

