At Least 25 Killed, 183 Injured In Armed Clashes In Sudan - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 02:20 AM

At Least 25 Killed, 183 Injured in Armed Clashes in Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) At least 25 people were killed and 183 others were injured during clashes between the Sudanese national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Reuters reported, citing the Sudanese Doctors' Union.

The report says the union could not determine whether all the casualties were civilians.

On Saturday, director of a hospital in Sudan's most populous city of Omdurman told Sputnik that the fighting between the RSF and the national army left six civilians killed.

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the RSF broke out on Saturday in the capital of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the Presidential Palace's takeover and said it was bombing RSF bases near Khartoum.

