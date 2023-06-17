At Least 25 Killed in Terrorist Attack on School in Uganda - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) A terrorist attack on a school in southwestern Uganda near the border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) left at least 25 people dead, Ugandan police said on Saturday.

"Last night, we registered a terrorist attack by the ADF (Allied Democratic Forces) rebels, on Lhubirira secondary school, in Mpondwe, that is located about 2 kms (1.2 miles), from the DRC border. A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school," police said on Twitter.

Eight victims were rushed to a hospital and remain in critical condition, police added.

Uganda's armed forces and police continue to pursue the attackers.

The ADF was established in 1995 and is active in the DRC as well as in Uganda, where it is recognized as a terrorist organization. The United Nations blames the ADF for killing hundreds of civilians since 2014. The ADF has strong ties with the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).