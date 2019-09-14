At Least 25 People Hospitalized During Hong Kong Protests - Reports

Twenty-five people have been hospitalized during the Hong Kong protests on Saturday, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Twenty-five people have been hospitalized during the Hong Kong protests on Saturday, local media reported.

Multiple skirmishes occurred earlier in the day between opponents and supporters of the Hong Kong's government.

According to RTHK broadcaster, 25 people got injured in the clashes and were hospitalized. Most of them are in stable condition.

In early September, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill, which had initially caused mass violent protests in the city in early June and had grown into a full-blown opposition movement.

Pro-democracy protesters demand not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.