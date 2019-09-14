UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 25 People Hospitalized During Hong Kong Protests - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 09:22 PM

At Least 25 People Hospitalized During Hong Kong Protests - Reports

Twenty-five people have been hospitalized during the Hong Kong protests on Saturday, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) Twenty-five people have been hospitalized during the Hong Kong protests on Saturday, local media reported.

Multiple skirmishes occurred earlier in the day between opponents and supporters of the Hong Kong's government.

According to RTHK broadcaster, 25 people got injured in the clashes and were hospitalized. Most of them are in stable condition.

In early September, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her decision to formally withdraw the controversial extradition bill, which had initially caused mass violent protests in the city in early June and had grown into a full-blown opposition movement.

Pro-democracy protesters demand not only the withdrawal of the controversial initiative, but also Lam's resignation, the retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and the release of everyone arrested in the conflict.

Related Topics

Injured Riots Police Hong Kong June September Media Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan for judges to give judgm ..

3 minutes ago

Faizan, Akhlaq, Khalid and Zulfiqar star on day on ..

23 minutes ago

Presidential Vote May Be Delayed in Some Afghan Pr ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan's pavilion in Lyon Festival attracts scor ..

3 minutes ago

Iraqi Security Forces Detain Group of Terrorist Pl ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of prominent ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.