UrduPoint.com

At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over In Edinburgh Port - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 09:35 PM

At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in Edinburgh Port - Reports

A research vessel tipped over at a dry dock on the outskirts of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, injuring at least 25 people, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A research vessel tipped over at a dry dock on the outskirts of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, injuring at least 25 people, media reported on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said that 15 people were hospitalized while 10 received the necessary treatment at the scene and were sent home, the Daily Record newspaper reported.

The head of Edinburgh City Council, Cammy Day, believes there were around 50 people on board, according to the media.

The 76-meter (250-feet) long ship, named RV Petrel, is owned by a company belonging to microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, according to another city council member, and the vessel tipped at a 45-degree angle due to strong wind.

"Scottish Government has activated its resilience arrangements to support the response following an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith," the Scottish government tweeted.

Emergency workers are currently deployed at the scene.

Related Topics

Company Edinburgh Media Government

Recent Stories

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirem ..

UK Government to Postpone Plan to Increase Retirement Age to 68 Years - Reports

3 minutes ago
 ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling sta ..

ICT admin sealed 5 illegal LPG, petrol filling stations

3 minutes ago
 Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence ..

Dr Shahid Kamal's services extolled at condolence reference

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

Commissioner attends reception of Hindu community

3 minutes ago
 Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for ..

Govt making petrol expensive for rich, cheaper for poor: Minister of State for P ..

7 minutes ago
 Depleted Uranium Shells Unlikely to Give Decisive ..

Depleted Uranium Shells Unlikely to Give Decisive Advantage to Ukrainian Troops ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.