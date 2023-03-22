At Least 25 People Injured After Ship Tips Over in Edinburgh Port - Reports

A research vessel tipped over at a dry dock on the outskirts of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, injuring at least 25 people, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A research vessel tipped over at a dry dock on the outskirts of the Scottish capital, Edinburgh, injuring at least 25 people, media reported on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said that 15 people were hospitalized while 10 received the necessary treatment at the scene and were sent home, the Daily Record newspaper reported.

The head of Edinburgh City Council, Cammy Day, believes there were around 50 people on board, according to the media.

The 76-meter (250-feet) long ship, named RV Petrel, is owned by a company belonging to microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, according to another city council member, and the vessel tipped at a 45-degree angle due to strong wind.

"Scottish Government has activated its resilience arrangements to support the response following an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith," the Scottish government tweeted.

Emergency workers are currently deployed at the scene.