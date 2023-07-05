Open Menu

At Least 25 People Injured In Ukraine's Strike In Makiivka City - DPR Acting Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 02:40 AM

At Least 25 People Injured in Ukraine's Strike in Makiivka City - DPR Acting Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) At least 25 people have been injured in the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), including two children, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, said Wednesday.

"Late in the evening, the enemy carried out fierce strikes on residential areas and a hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makiivka ... At the moment, we are aware of 25 injured people, including two wounded children ” a 2-years-and-9-months-old girl and a boy aged 7.

All of them are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," Pushilin said on Telegram, adding that a number of civilian buildings, including residential buildings, a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, have been damaged.

Dmitry Gartsev, the acting health minister of the DPR, said on Telegram that eight health institutions of the region have been damaged in the attack, with windows, doors and facades of the buildings having been damaged by blasts.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Donetsk All

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

3 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

3 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

3 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

3 hours ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

3 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

3 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

3 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

3 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

3 hours ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

3 hours ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

3 hours ago

More Stories From World