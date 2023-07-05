(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) At least 25 people have been injured in the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), including two children, Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the DPR, said Wednesday.

"Late in the evening, the enemy carried out fierce strikes on residential areas and a hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeysky district of Makiivka ... At the moment, we are aware of 25 injured people, including two wounded children ” a 2-years-and-9-months-old girl and a boy aged 7.

All of them are being provided with the necessary medical assistance," Pushilin said on Telegram, adding that a number of civilian buildings, including residential buildings, a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, have been damaged.

Dmitry Gartsev, the acting health minister of the DPR, said on Telegram that eight health institutions of the region have been damaged in the attack, with windows, doors and facades of the buildings having been damaged by blasts.