At Least 25 People Killed In Pilgrim Bus Crash In India - Reports

Published June 06, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) At least 25 people were killed as a pilgrim bus fell into a gorge in India's northern state of Uttarakhand on Sunday, local media reported.

According to India Today, the bus carrying 28 pilgrims was traveling from the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh to the holy city of Yamunotri in the Himalayas, when is suddenly fell into the gorge.

At the moment, the police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting a rescue operation at the scene, the news agency reported. The local authorities launched investigation into the accident.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly expressed his deep condolences over the death of the pilgrims.

"It is very sad to hear about the bus of devotees falling into the gorge in Uttarakhand. I have spoken to the Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami on this. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in rescue work and the injured are being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," Shah wrote on Twitter, as translated by India Today.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the payment of compensation worth 200,000 rupees ($2,500) to families of the victims, and 50,000 rupees ($644) to those injured, according to the news agency.

