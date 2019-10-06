UrduPoint.com
At Least 25 Taliban Militants Killed By US Airstrikes In Badghis Province - Governor

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2019) At least 25 Taliban militants were killed by US airstrikes in the Afghan province of Badghis, the province's governor, Abdul Ghafoor Malikzai, told Sputnik on Sunday

On Saturday, Pentagon chief Mark Esper said US forces were increasing strikes at Taliban after failure of negotiations with the insurgents.

"More than 25 Taliban militants were killed in airstrikes by foreign troops," Malikzai said, adding that the militants' commanders were among those killed.

The airstrike took place last night in the Baghak area of the central Qala-e-Naw, the governor noted.

He said that the militants wanted to launch a mass attack on the National Police Post in the area and the foreign forces attacked on them.

