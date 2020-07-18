At Least 2,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected Among Indigenous Peoples of Colombia - ONIC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The National Indigenous Organization of Colombia (ONIC) said on Friday that approximately 2,500 COVID-19 cases and 90 related fatalities have been registered among 54 indigenous communities of the country.

"In total, 2,500 confirmed cases of infections, 90 deaths and 1,330 recoveries," the ONIC said.

According to the organization's data, nearly 400,000 families from indigenous communities are at high-risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are over 1.9 million indigenous people in Colombia, or 4.4 percent of the population, according to the country's latest census.

Overall, Colombia has so far registered over 173,000 COVID-19 cases and 6,029 related deaths. The infection rate has been on the rise recently, as the Health Ministry confirmed record 8,037 new cases on Thursday.