At Least 256 Palestinians Killed In Israeli Attacks So Far: Gaza Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2023 | 01:00 PM

GAZA CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) The Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip in response to a Hamas offensive killed at least 256 Palestinians, including 20 children, the territory's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said, in a written statement, 1,788 Palestinians, including 121 children, were also wounded.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,864 Israelis have been injured so far in the ongoing military escalation with Palestinian groups in Gaza, including some 345 people being in critical condition, the Israeli Health Ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli army, in a written statement, announced that Israelis living in Jewish settlements on the Gaza Strip border are being evacuated and the army has regained control of most areas.

“We managed to regain control of most of the areas under attack. Clashes are underway in the Be'eri settlement,” the army said.

