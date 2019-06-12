At Least 26 Civilians Injured in Houthi Missile Strike on Saudi Airport - Reports

(@imziishan)

A total of 26 civilians were wounded in an attack on the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia carried out by the Yemeni Houthi movement, Saudi media reported Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A total of 26 civilians were wounded in an attack on the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia carried out by the Yemeni Houthi movement, Saudi media reported Wednesday.

Missiles hit the arrivals hall of the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Aseer province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.�

There were nationals of India, Saudi Arabia and Yemen among those injured, the news outlet added. At least three women and two children were among those affected.

Turki Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states, which is conducting a military operation in Yemen, said that the coalition would take urgent measures to deter the Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the future.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia repelled an attack of two combat drones launched by the Houthis, targeting the King Khaled Military base in the country's south.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.