UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 26 Civilians Injured In Houthi Missile Strike On Saudi Airport - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:20 PM

At Least 26 Civilians Injured in Houthi Missile Strike on Saudi Airport - Reports

A total of 26 civilians were wounded in an attack on the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia carried out by the Yemeni Houthi movement, Saudi media reported Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A total of 26 civilians were wounded in an attack on the Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia carried out by the Yemeni Houthi movement, Saudi media reported Wednesday.

Missiles hit the arrivals hall of the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Aseer province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.�

There were nationals of India, Saudi Arabia and Yemen among those injured, the news outlet added. At least three women and two children were among those affected.

Turki Maliki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition of Arab states, which is conducting a military operation in Yemen, said that the coalition would take urgent measures to deter the Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in the future.

Earlier on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia repelled an attack of two combat drones launched by the Houthis, targeting the King Khaled Military base in the country's south.

The armed conflict in Yemen between government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthis has been ongoing since 2011. It peaked in 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition joined the military action on the government's side. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people - over 80 percent of the country's population - currently in need of aid.

Related Topics

India Injured Attack World United Nations Yemen Saudi Abha Saudi Arabia Women 2015 Media Government Million Arab Airport

Recent Stories

ADC pays surprise visit to district hospital

3 minutes ago

Nearly 6,000 flee home as floods, landslide strike ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Age group swimming from June 15

3 minutes ago

Civil servants urged to focus on public service

3 minutes ago

Froome out of Criterium after training fall

3 minutes ago

Dairy Science Park Advocacy Forum established in K ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.