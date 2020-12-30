UrduPoint.com
At Least 26 Killed In Yemen Airport Blasts: New Toll

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:57 PM

At least 26 killed in Yemen airport blasts: new toll

At least 26 people were killed and dozens wounded Wednesday in blasts that struck Yemen's Aden airport after a plane carrying a new unity government landed, a medical source said

Aden, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :At least 26 people were killed and dozens wounded Wednesday in blasts that struck Yemen's Aden airport after a plane carrying a new unity government landed, a medical source said.

A medical source told AFP in Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen's internationally recognised government, that there were "at least 26 dead" in the explosions that took place at the airport, while more than 50 people were wounded.

