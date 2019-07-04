UrduPoint.com
At Least 26 People Dead After Accident Off Honduras' Coast - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) At least 26 people have died in an accident that occurred in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Honduras, local media have reported, citing the country's Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, 47 other people had been rescued as the Capitan Wallie fishing boat sank off the coast of the Gracias a Dios region, the Televicentro tv channel reported on Wednesday, citing the military.

The reports added that the accident might have been caused by strong winds and high waves in the area.

