At Least 26 People Killed In Speedboat Collision With Cargo Vessel In Bangladesh - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 01:52 PM

At least 26 people, including three children, were killed as a result of a collision of an overcrowded speedboat with a sand-laden bulk carrier in the Padma River in Bangladesh, media reported on Monday.

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) At least 26 people, including three children, were killed as a result of a collision of an overcrowded speedboat with a sand-laden bulk carrier in the Padma River in Bangladesh, media reported on Monday.

According to the Dhaka Tribune newspaper, citing police, the boat with over 30 passengers on board capsized after it hit the cargo vessel at around 8 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT). The incident took place in the Madaripur district in central Bangladesh.

Five people have been pulled out of the water so far, with the rescue operation still ongoing to find several others who might still be missing, the newspaper added.

The cause of the collision is yet to be established.

