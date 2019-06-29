At Least 26 Police Officers Killed in Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan - Official

At least 26 local policemen were killed when Taliban militants attacked the police posts in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, a local official told Sputnik on Saturday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) At least 26 local policemen were killed when Taliban militants attacked the police posts in the northern Afghan province of Baghlan, a local official told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Last night, the Taliban stormed local police forces outposts in Nahrain district, killing 26 local police forces, including one of their commanders, Salahuddin Kohgaday ... Twelve other [police officers] were wounded in the attack and are now in critical situation in the hospital," Ferozuddin Aymaq, a member of the Baghlan provincial council, said.

According to Aymaq, the Afghan government has the smallest presence in Baghlan's Nahrain district, half of which is controlled by the Taliban, and the other half by local militias.

Local police have confirmed the attack but did not provide any further details.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack, with spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid saying Saturday that 28 police officers were killed in the attack, including three commanders.

The attack comes as the Taliban movement and the United States are expected to hold their seventh round of peace talks in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday.