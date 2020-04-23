At Least 26 Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes in Afghan Kunduz Province - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) At least 26 Taliban militants were killed and several others were injured in clashes in Qala-i-Zal and Dasht-i-Archi districts of the Afghan northeastern province of Kunduz, local police told Sputnik.

According to a spokesman for the Kunduz police chief, Hejatullah Akbari, ten militants of those 26 were killed in the Taliban's attack on checkpoints in Dasht-i-Archi district.

"Insurgents attacked checkpoints in Dasht-i-Archi district and ten Taliban militants were killed and eight others were wounded," Akbari told Sputnik.

Attacks by the Taliban on security forces checkpoints in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and Washington in late February that called for a reduction in violence in the country.

The peace deal was set to pave the way for the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government, following the mutual release of prisoners, although negotiations have yet to start.