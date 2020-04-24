UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 263 Prisoners In New York Contract COVID-19, Nearly 1,400 Isolated - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:35 PM

At Least 263 Prisoners in New York Contract COVID-19, Nearly 1,400 Isolated - Official

A total of 263 prisoners across the New York State's correctional system have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,397 others have been quarantined, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said in a press briefing on Thursday

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) A total of 263 prisoners across the New York State's correctional system have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,397 others have been quarantined, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"As of today, there are 263 prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19," DeRosa said. "There are 1,397 people in the prison system who have been quarantined."

DeRosa noted that the COVID-19 did not spread to levels the authorities originally feared it would.

The authorities had put in place measures, including the suspension of visitations and the so-called "above and beyond" isolation of prisoners, and continue to monitor the situation closely, she added.

According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, more than 1,400 inmates out of the total population of about 5,000 prisoners have already been granted an early release due to concerns they may contract COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the New York State Health Department reported about a total of 257,216 COVID-19 infections statewide, with 15,302 fatalities.

Related Topics

Governor New York May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Car accident claims lives of two brothers near Kal ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Taraw ..

24 minutes ago

Countries Should Be Ready to Handle Mass Fatalitie ..

4 minutes ago

US Thanks Egypt for Planeload of Medical Supplies ..

4 minutes ago

S.Africa to gradually 'ease' virus lockdown from M ..

4 minutes ago

Fifth of New Yorkers infected with coronavirus, an ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.