At Least 263 Prisoners in New York Contract COVID-19, Nearly 1,400 Isolated - Official

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) A total of 263 prisoners across the New York State's correctional system have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 1,397 others have been quarantined, Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"As of today, there are 263 prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19," DeRosa said. "There are 1,397 people in the prison system who have been quarantined."

DeRosa noted that the COVID-19 did not spread to levels the authorities originally feared it would.

The authorities had put in place measures, including the suspension of visitations and the so-called "above and beyond" isolation of prisoners, and continue to monitor the situation closely, she added.

According to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, more than 1,400 inmates out of the total population of about 5,000 prisoners have already been granted an early release due to concerns they may contract COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the New York State Health Department reported about a total of 257,216 COVID-19 infections statewide, with 15,302 fatalities.