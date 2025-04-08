At least 27 dead in Dominican Republic roof collapse incident

Rescuers raced to find survivors Tuesday among the rubble of a Dominican Republic night club where at least 27 people died and more than 150 were hurt in an early-morning roof collapse

Santo Domingo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Rescuers raced to find survivors Tuesday among the rubble of a Dominican Republic night club where at least 27 people died and more than 150 were hurt in an early-morning roof collapse.

Some 400 rescue personnel combed through the ruins as trapped people cried out for help from the debris of what was the Jet Set nightclub in the Caribbean nation's capital Santo Domingo.

Dozens of ambulances were rushed to the scene to ferry the injured to hospital.

Scores of people gathered at the scene clamoring for news of their missing loved ones, who included renowned Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez.

Perez, 69, was on stage when there was a sudden blackout and the roof came crashing down, according to eyewitness reports.

Local media said there were between 500 and 1,000 people in the club when disaster struck.

"It was sudden. I thought it was an earthquake, so I threw myself to the ground and covered my head," Enrique Paulino, Perez's manager, told reporters.

"One of our saxophonists is dead, we tried to get to the area where Rubby was but there was too much debris there," he said.

Perez's daughter Zulinka told reporters she had managed to escape after the roof collapsed, but he did not.

After many desperate hours without news, Zulinka later said she had confirmation that her father was "alive," though injured and still trapped in the debris.

Among the dead was the governor of the Monte Cristi municipality, Nelsy Cruz, who succumbed to her injuries in hospital, according to President Luis Abinader.

"So far we have 27 (dead)," Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), told journalists.

Ambulances have made 134 trips to hospitals, "which equates to 150 or 160 patients," he added.

"As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people," said Mendez.

- 'Hope for life' -

Iris Pena, a woman who had attended the show, told SIN television how she escaped with her son.

"At one point, dirt started falling like dust into the drink on the table. I asked the security officers... whether the ground had shaken," she said.

"A stone fell and cracked the table where we were, and we got out," Pena recounted. "The impact was so strong, as if it had been a tsunami or an earthquake."

Dozens of family members flocked to hospitals for news.

"We are desperate," Regina del Rosa, whose sister was at the concert, told the Dominican channel SIN. "They are not giving us news, they are not telling us anything."

At the scene, meanwhile, helicopter images revealed a large hole where the club's roof once was. A construction crane was helping lift some of the heavier rubble as men in hard hats dug through the debris.

The authorities have issued a call for Dominicans to donate blood.

"We are rescuing all the people we can save alive and recovering those bodies we find along the way. But we have focused on people we can rescue alive because we hear them asking for help," Mendez said of the ongoing operation.

He added "various institutions that are part of the national emergency center" were working ceaselessly to help those in need.

Abinader said on X the government has "been following the case minute by minute since it happened," before rushing to the scene himself.

"The main objective is to save lives," he said on his arrival.