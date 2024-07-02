Open Menu

At Least 27 Killed In Stampede At India Religious Gathering

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:33 PM

At least 27 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, with many more injured and fears the toll could rise, government medics said Tuesday

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) At least 27 people were crushed to death at a Hindu religious gathering in northern India, with many more injured and fears the toll could rise, government medics said Tuesday.

A large crowd gathered near the city of Hathras, around 140 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of New Delhi, on Tuesday for a sermon by a religious preacher.

"We have received 27 bodies so far," Uttar Pradesh state senior medical officer Ram Mohan Tiwari told AFP.

"It's very hard to say the exact figure, as bodies are still coming. We do not have the number of injured."

Witnesses and local media reports said the victims were crushed to death as the audience left the sermon.

"When the sermon finished, everyone started running out," Shakuntala, a woman who gave only one name, told the Press Trust of India news agency.

"People fell in a drain by the road. They started falling one on top of the other and got crushed to death."

Local chief medical officer Umesh Kumar Tripathi told reporters that most of the dead were women.

"Many injured have also been admitted," he said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath "expressed condolences" to relatives of those killed, his office said on social media platform X.

