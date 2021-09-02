UrduPoint.com

At Least 27 Media Outlets Stop Operating In Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover - Source

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 08:11 PM

At least 27 TV and radio broadcasters, as well as print media, have suspended operations in four Afghan provinces as they were constrained by financial issues and wary of the political uncertainty following Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover, a source in Afghanistan's information ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

The media outlets are unwilling to risk political revenge, saying that they feared the Taliban, the source said, adding that they have stopped operating in the provinces of Kandahar, Balkh, Farah and Paktia.

After the Taliban seized power on August 15, reports of several reporters being beaten by the militants while covering the situation across the country were rife in Afghan media.

