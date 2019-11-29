UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 27 Protesters Shot Dead, 152 Others Wounded In Escalating Iraqi Unrest - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:20 AM

At Least 27 Protesters Shot Dead, 152 Others Wounded in Escalating Iraqi Unrest - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) At least 27 demonstrators have been shot dead and 152 others had been injured amid increasing protest violence in the south of Iraq and the country's capital of Baghdad, media reported, citing sources.

Al Arabiya reported that those wounded were registered in the city of Nasiriyah on Thursday.

The reports added, citing local officials, that the authorities had imposed curfew in the areas affected by the clashes between the protesters and security forces.

Moreover, the government said it was establishing so-called crisis cells ” military-led groups aimed at quelling the violent rallies.

The most recent wave of protests has been focused on the city of Nasiriyah, the provincial capital of the Dhi Qar province. Al Arabiya reported, citing its sources, that the unrest was also underway in the city of Samawah located in the Muthanna province.

Moreover, the demonstrators have blocked off roads between Baghdad and the nearby Diyala province.

On Wednesday, the situation escalated in southern Iraq, prompting the authorities to declare curfew in the Najaf province, where the protesters set the Iranian consulate building on fire. According to the provincial governor, 47 police officers had been injured in the violence in the city of Najaf. Both Iran and Iraq condemned the attack on the embassy.

The violent protests have been rocking southern Iraq since early October. More than 350 people were killed and about 15,000 people were wounded since the beginning of the protests. The demonstrators rally against corruption, low living standards and unemployment.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Corruption Fire Protest Police Governor Iran Iraq Baghdad October Media Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

5 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

4 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

4 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

5 hours ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.