At Least 27 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Forces' Operations Across Country - Military

The Afghan forces have killed at least 27 Taliban fighters during operations in the southern Zabul and central Uruzgan provinces, the Afghan military told Sputnik on Friday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) The Afghan forces have killed at least 27 Taliban fighters during operations in the southern Zabul and central Uruzgan provinces, the Afghan military told Sputnik on Friday.

Kabul launched an operation in the Arghandab and Shahjoy districts of the Zabul province's capital of Qalat late on Thursday.

"At least 16 Taliban militants were killed during an operation by Afghan forces in the Zabul province," a spokesman for the 205th Atal Corps, Khwaja Yahya Alawi, said.

He added that an explosive-laden vehicle was also destroyed in an airstrike in the same province on Thursday night.

Additionally, separate air and ground operations took place in the Gizab district of the Uruzgan province.

According to Alawi, the operation resulted in the deaths of at least 11 militants.