At least 28 killed in Afghan mosque blast

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :At least 28 worshippers were killed and dozens wounded by a blast inside an Afghan mosque during Friday prayers, officials said, a day after the United Nations said violence in the country had reached "unacceptable" levels.

The explosion, which witnesses said collapsed the mosque's roof, took place in eastern Nangarhar province and wounded at least 55 people, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP.

He said the dead were "all worshippers" in the blast in Haska Mina district, roughly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the provincial capital Jalalabad.

A doctor at a hospital in Haska Mina gave a slightly higher toll,telling AFP that "around" 32 bodies had been brought in, alongwith 50 wounded. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.