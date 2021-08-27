At Least 28 Victims of Kabul Explosions Were Members of Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) At least 28 Afghan citizens, who were killed by a series of explosions in Kabul, were members of the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia), the Reuters news agency reported on Friday, citing a Taliban official.

On Thursday, at least four blasts targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to The Wall Street Journal, at least 103 people - 90 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen - have been killed in the attacks, while other media report about more than 150 injured people.