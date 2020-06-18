UrduPoint.com
At Least 29 Children Killed In Road Accidents In Mongolia So Far In 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 06:01 PM

At least 29 children killed in road accidents in Mongolia so far in 2020

At least 29 children have been killed and 143 injured in road accidents in Mongolia since the beginning of this year, the country's Traffic Police Department (TPD) said Thursday

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 29 children have been killed and 143 injured in road accidents in Mongolia since the beginning of this year, the country's Traffic Police Department (TPD) said Thursday.

Twelve of them lost their lives in the yards of their homes when cars were starting to drive or backing out, the TPD said, adding that the victims were children under the age of eight.

The police department also urged drivers and parents to be vigilant and responsible to prevent road traffic accidents involving children.

In 2019, a total of 819 road traffic accidents involving children were recorded across Mongolia, killing 49 children and injuring 770 others, according to the police department.

