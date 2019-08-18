UrduPoint.com
At Least 29 People Injured In Tourist Bus Accident In Moscow - Health Department

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) At least 29 people were injured and 19 of them were taken to hospitals in a tourist bus accident in eastern Moscow, a spokesperson for the city health department told Sputnik on Sunday.

The bus with Chinese tourists drove into a city lighting pile on Entusiastov highway. According to preliminary information, the driver failed to control the bus properly.

"Two teams of the emergency medical center and 15 emergency teams arrived at the scene of the accident on the Entuziastov highway within five to eight minutes.

As a result of the accident, 29 people were injured, with 19 people, including two children, taken to city hospitals," the spokesperson said.

The rest received necessary assistance on the spot, he added.

"All medical care is provided in full. There are no threats to the lives of the victims," he said.

Moscow transport watchdog said on Twitter that the bus driver, a citizen of Moldova born in 1972, is to blame for the accident. He had 30 fines for violation of traffic rules, including speeding and ignoring traffic signs.

