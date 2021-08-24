At Least 3 Babies Were Born on US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan to Date - General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) At least 3 kids have been reported born onboard evacuation flights from Afghanistan since the beginning of the operation, Chief of US Transportation Command General Steve Lyons said on Monday.

"I really appreciate the news reporting on the baby being born as that flight came into Ramstein [base in Germany]. There's actually been more than that," Lyons said at a Pentagon press briefing. "My last data point was three [babies], I don't have a formal tracker.

"

Lyons confirmed that the US medical staff is not present on every evacuation flight but there are initial medical screenings taking place before boarding in Kabul airport.

The general added that while all the US flight crews are wearing face masks, most of the Afghans onboard are flying unmasked.

Earlier on Monday, Major General William Taylor said the United States military has evacuated a total of about 37,000 from Afghanistan since the operations began on August 14.