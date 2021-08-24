UrduPoint.com

At Least 3 Babies Were Born On US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan To Date - General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

At Least 3 Babies Were Born on US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan to Date - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) At least 3 kids have been reported born onboard evacuation flights from Afghanistan since the beginning of the operation, Chief of US Transportation Command General Steve Lyons said on Monday.

"I really appreciate the news reporting on the baby being born as that flight came into Ramstein [base in Germany]. There's actually been more than that," Lyons said at a Pentagon press briefing. "My last data point was three [babies], I don't have a formal tracker.

"

Lyons confirmed that the US medical staff is not present on every evacuation flight but there are initial medical screenings taking place before boarding in Kabul airport.

The general added that while all the US flight crews are wearing face masks, most of the Afghans onboard are flying unmasked.

Earlier on Monday, Major General William Taylor said the United States military has evacuated a total of about 37,000 from Afghanistan since the operations began on August 14.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Pentagon United States August All From Airport

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence mi ..

Mohamed bin Zayed meets French Foreign, Defence ministers

37 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &a ..

Saif bin Zayed unveils 6-star plate for Traffic &amp; License Center in Fujairah

37 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on ..

Ajman Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

1 hour ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badr ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

1 hour ago
 Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of DRC

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.