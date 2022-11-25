UrduPoint.com

At Least 3 Children Killed, 29 Others Injured In Dormitory Fire In Tanzania - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) At least three children were killed and another 29 people were injured as a result of a fire that broke out in a Primary school dormitory in northern Tanzania, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, citing the head of the local police department.

According to Janeth Magomi, the accident destroyed the dormitory in the Shinyanga municipality, Xinhua reported.

The fire started at about 11 p.m. local time on Wednesday (20.00 GMT), when the girls were already sleeping, the police official added.

The age of the dead and injured was not specified.

In 2020, 11 pupils were killed and seven others injured in a fire at a primary school dormitory in Tanzania's northwest region of Kagera.

